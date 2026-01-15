CM Stalin opens Chennai Sangamam with parai beat

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated Chennai Sangamam — Namma Ooru Thiruvizha 2026 — by playing the parai along with the artistes. The chief minister, ministers, DMK MP Kanimozhi (who is coordinating Chennai Sangamam), officials and the public witnessed a grand music and dance performance presented by 250 artistes.

Stalin congratulated the artistes who performed at the inaugural event and those who will perform in the coming days. On the occasion, a song composed by Kanimozhi was also rendered by the artistes.

On the occasion, the CM presented a copy of the government order granting 60 cents of land on lease for a period of 30 years to Padma Shri awardee Parai maestro Velu Aasan, for establishing a training school by the Samar Martial Arts Group. He also presented mementoes to the artistes who coordinated the inaugural event.

In all, 1,500 artistes drawn from various parts of the state will perform 50 folk art forms including Naiyandi Melam, Karagattam, Kavadi Aattam, Puravi Aattam, Irai Nadanam, Thappattam, Thudumbattam, Pampai Aattam, Kai Silambattam, Oyilattam, Devarattam, Sevai Aattam, Jikkattam, Jimbala Melam, tribal dances, Silambattam, Malar Kambam, Villupattu, Kaniyan Koothu, Therukoothu, Paavaikoothu, Tholpavaikoothu, drama, rural dances and songs, among others. These cultural programmes will be held in 20 locations across Chennai between January 15 and 18.

In addition, renowned classical and light music artistes will also perform. Cultural performances from other states, including Assam’s Bihu dance, Mizoram’s bamboo dance, Manipur’s Pung Cholom, West Bengal’s Baul music, Gujarat’s Siddi Dhamal, and Kerala’s Kolkali, will also be featured.