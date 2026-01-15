DMK member, two others held in illegal arms case in TN's Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Three persons, including a former district level DMK functionary, were arrested by Tirunelveli city police on Wednesday in connection with an illegal arms case based on a intelligence-led operation. A country-made gun that was allegedly procured from north India and meant to be sold to an extremist based in Dindigul, three unfired bullets, and one spent bullet were seized.

Police identified the suspects as A Rathinabalan (40) who is a DMK member, and K Ameer Suhail (25) of Melapalayam, and Musamil Murshath.

“Preliminary inquiry revealed that Rathinabalan had purchased the firearm from north India and transported it to Tirunelveli,” said police. Acting on leads obtained during interrogation, police arrested a third suspect, Musamil Murshath, on Wednesday and launched a search to secure one more person involved.

Musamil was also a suspect in the brutal attempt to murder social activist Ferdin Rayan in May 2024. “Police are probing whether Rathinabalan was involved in the illegal sale of firearms for the first time,” a senior police officer said.

Former BJP state president K Annamalai, in a post on X, said, “The arrest of DMK man Rathina Balan and his accomplice is a chilling reminder of how deep the rot has set in. From rowdy elements, ganja peddlers and international drug traffickers to illegal gun runners, the DMK has increasingly turned into a haven for every unlawful element plaguing our society.”