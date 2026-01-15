Drunk woodcutter severs wife’s hand for alcohol money in TN's Ranipet

RANIPET: In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old man who was allegedly drunk, severed his wife’s hand in Ranipet’s Kalavai on Tuesday, and was arrested. According to sources, the accused, Arumugam, works as a woodcutter. He and his wife Lakshmi (60) belong to Irular community.

Speaking to TNIE, Kalavai Inspector Thirunavukarasu said Arumugam had come home drunk on Tuesday. “He asked Lakshmi for some money, but she purportedly refused saying he might use it for buying more alcohol. In a fit of rage, Arumugam attacked his wife with a wood-cutting knife and severed off her hand,” said Thirunavukarasu. Lakshmi’s left hand forearm was fully severed in the incident.

On hearing Lakshmi’s screams, neighbours came running into the house and rushed her to the Kalavai Government Hospital. She was later referred to the Vellore Government Hospital, where she is under treatment.

Police arrested Arumugam for attempted murder under Section 109 BNS (equivalent to Section 307 of IPC), and sent him to judicial custody.