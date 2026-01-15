Goat trade surges in Dharmapuri's weekly markets; sales touch Rs 6 crore

DHARMAPURI: Sale of goats at Dharmapuri’s weekly markets have surged sharply in recent times, as buyers prepare for festive rituals and feasts for Pongal.
At the Nallampalli market, over 3,000 goats were brought for sale this week, with cumulative deals reportedly touching Rs 6 crore, a significant increase when compared to regular weeks. Such large sale volumes are driven largely by heightened demand ahead of the harvest celebrations. Sellers said prices varied widely depending on size and breed.
Speaking to TNIE, K Vetrivel, a trader from Nallampalli, said, "During Pongal season, it is traditional for the day after Pongal festival to be celebrated as 'kari naal.' Many traders from Erode, Salem, Krishnagiri and even Bengaluru come here for large purchases.
At the weekly market at Nallampalli, approximately 8,000 goats were brought for sale, and over 5,000 traders participated. On average, a goat kid was sold for about Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500, while adult goats fetched about Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. The biggest goat weighed at 50 kg and sold for about Rs 45,000. We estimate the sales to be around Rs 6 crore."
M Selvaraj from Nallampalli said, "Not just Nallampalli; places such as Harur, where the market is much smaller, the average estimated sales was around Rs 3 crore. In Harur, adult goats were sold for around Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. Over 400 goats were sold on Wednesday. Adult goats are mostly valued by weight as they are intended for consumption. However, the calves are an investment; they are purchased based on their fur, hooves and their activeness at the time of purchase. Due to traditions and increased demand, the prices are better during Pongal season."
When TNIE spoke to officials in the Animal Husbandry Department, they said, "During Pongal season, the increase in livestock trade is normal. Two weeks ago, the markets were not as prosperous and maybe 200 goats would have been sold in the weekly markets. By next week, the demand will reduce. The next big season would be during Deepavali festival."