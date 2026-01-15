Goat trade surges in Dharmapuri's weekly markets; sales touch Rs 6 crore

DHARMAPURI: Sale of goats at Dharmapuri’s weekly markets have surged sharply in recent times, as buyers prepare for festive rituals and feasts for Pongal.

At the Nallampalli market, over 3,000 goats were brought for sale this week, with cumulative deals reportedly touching Rs 6 crore, a significant increase when compared to regular weeks. Such large sale volumes are driven largely by heightened demand ahead of the harvest celebrations. Sellers said prices varied widely depending on size and breed.

Speaking to TNIE, K Vetrivel, a trader from Nallampalli, said, "During Pongal season, it is traditional for the day after Pongal festival to be celebrated as 'kari naal.' Many traders from Erode, Salem, Krishnagiri and even Bengaluru come here for large purchases.

At the weekly market at Nallampalli, approximately 8,000 goats were brought for sale, and over 5,000 traders participated. On average, a goat kid was sold for about Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500, while adult goats fetched about Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. The biggest goat weighed at 50 kg and sold for about Rs 45,000. We estimate the sales to be around Rs 6 crore."