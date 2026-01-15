Madras HC to reconsider ban on enrolling advocates with pending criminal cases

MADURAI: Expressing the need to revisit an order passed by a single judge in 2015, which introduced a condition that persons who have criminal cases pending against them cannot get enrolled as an advocate, a division bench of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has referred the matter to the Chief Justice of Madras High Court to consider constituting a larger bench to resolve the issue.

The division bench, comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and R Kalaimathi, did so in view of the contrary stand taken by the Supreme Court in two other cases. The bench was hearing a petition filed in 2015 by S Bhaskarapandian, a retired government employee, who was unable to enrol himself as an advocate owing to the above single judge order, as he had two criminal cases pending against him.

In the order, Justice N Kirubakaran had recommended amendment to the Advocates’ Act to incorporate provisions for disqualifying convicted persons and persons accused of offences, except bailable cases attracting punishment up to three years and compoundable offences involving matrimonial, family and civil disputes, either from getting into law colleges or entering into the legal profession. The order was affirmed by a full bench in 2016.