PM Modi’s visit won’t impact TN politics: Minister Regupathy

PUDUKKOTTAI: Minister S Regupathy on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Tamil Nadu would not change the state’s political course, asserting that the NDA- AIADMK led alliance remains weak and fractured.

Addressing the media in Pudukkottai, Regupathy said the DMK was “not worried” about Modi’s visit, claiming it would have no political impact. “Nothing will change here. There is no possibility of strengthening their alliance. It will only deteriorate further, with only a few letterhead organisations likely to join them.”

On the controversy around the film Parasakthi, the minister said the anti-Hindi movement led by students had historically paved the way for a change in political power in Tamil Nadu. He added that there was no need for the Congress to oppose the film. “The Congress of that period and the Congress today are different. The film’s release was pre-determined and will not affect our alliance, even if some Congress leaders express individual views,” he said.

Regupathy also criticised Seeman for backing BJP leader K Annamalai by projecting him as a Tamilian, even though his views had drawn criticism in Maharashtra.