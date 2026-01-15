Supreme Court stays Madras HC's eviction order against TN's SASTRA University

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed a Madras High Court direction ordering the eviction of Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy (SASTRA) from government land in Thanjavur, after noting that the Tamil Nadu government should not make a dispute of a "prestige issue."

The top court in its order asked the Tamil Nadu Government to consider the University's offer of alternate lands.

The bench acknowledged that the encroachments on public land could not be regularised as a matter of policy but emphasised that the case involved a welfare-oriented institution rather than a commercial entity.

"A welfare state must take into account the role played by such institutions in furthering public interest," said a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vijay Bishnoi.

It added that the land has been utilised for decades by a university performing a public function.

"States must be sensitive in dealing with such institutions,” the court said and asked the state government, represented by senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, to set up a high-powered committee of three senior state officials to consider SASTRA's representation and accord the institution a hearing before deciding the issue in four weeks.