Thanksgiving fest that gives Tamil Nadu its longest cultural break

CHENNAI: Pongal celebrations in 2026 offer a telling example of how the harvest festival has evolved into the most significant administrative and cultural break in Tamil Nadu’s calendar.

With Bhogi falling on Wednesday, January 14, and the state government announcing holidays for all schools from that day, the groundwork was laid for a five-day break for many families. Thai Pongal, Thiruvalluvar Day and Uzhavar Thirunal follow consecutively on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with the subsequent Sunday extending the period into a continuous stretch of rest and travel. This alignment, however, is not accidental. It is the result of a series of administrative and cultural decisions taken over the past five decades.

The idea of a Pongal “long weekend” began taking shape in the early 1970s, following the official relocation of Thiruvalluvar Day. For much of the early 20th century, the birth anniversary of the poet-philosopher was observed in a fragmented manner, with many scholars and literary bodies marking it during the Tamil month of Vaikasi (May–June).

That changed under the first DMK government (1967–71), which began using the Thiruvalluvar Year in official communications and declared the second day of the Tamil month of Thai as Thiruvalluvar Day. A government notification also introduced the Thiruvalluvar Year, reckoned from 31 BCE, as an official calendar system.

The move sought to anchor Tamil Nadu’s foremost literary and philosophical symbol to its most universal harvest festival, ensuring that the celebration of language and thought became inseparable from Pongal. The subsequent inclusion of Uzhavar Thirunal, or Farmers’ Day, on the third day of the festival further expanded the holiday window. While the day had long been observed as Mattu Pongal, its recognition as Uzhavar Thirunal and elevation to a state-wide public holiday came much later.