Three more pelican signals installed in Coimbatore to ease pedestrian flow

COIMBATORE: The city police have installed pelican signals at three more major pedestrian crossing zones in the city on Trichy Road and Avinashi Road.

Several pelican signals are already installed in the city aimed at easing pedestrian crossings. However, some of them are in disuse owing to a lack of public awareness and inappropriate choice of locations.

Pelican signals are currently operational at 16 locations, including Dr Nanjappa Road near Gandhipuram town bus stand, Park Gate junction, Brooke Fields Mall, Thudiyalur junction on Mettupalayam Road, 11th cross on 100 Feet Road, Varadharajapuram, CIT, SITRA, Krishnammal College on Avinashi Road, Kallimadai junction, and Shanthi Social Service in Sungam on Trichy Road.

"A few signals are scarcely used by pedestrians or are located near roundabouts where people tend not to use them. Drivers often disregard the red pedestrian signals, creating safety risks. Some signals also have malfunctioning audio systems. Signals at Krishnammal junction, SITRA, Thudiyalur, Brooke Fields, and CIT are well utilised, whereas signals at Sungam, Gandhipuram, and Park Gate are underused due to a lack of awareness," said a police officer attached to the traffic unit.

Police have installed three additional pelican signals at Olymbus bus stand near Ramanathapuram on Trichy Road, and two on Avinashi Road near PSG College of Technology and PSG Arts and Science College. As these locations witness high pedestrian footfall, the city police installed these signals with support from private sponsors.