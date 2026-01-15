TN CM Stalin, Governor Ravi, leaders extend Pongal greetings

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and leaders of political parties have extended their Pongal greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu.
In his message to all Tamil sisters and brothers across the globe, the governor said, “May this Pongal fill every home with happiness, renewed prosperity, and good health, strengthening the spirit of unity, peace, and progress.”
The governor in a press release said while celebrating this harvest festival, “we express our deepest gratitude to Mother Earth and the Sun God for their abundant blessings that sustain our farms, nurture our families and shape our future. Rooted in age-old traditions and carried forward through generations, Pongal is a proud celebration of our Bharatiya spiritual and cultural heritage, transcending boundaries and uniting hearts globally”, he added.
Saluting the farming community, the CM in his message to Tamils across the world said the people of the state have wholeheartedly decided that “this good governance, founded on healthy politics encompassing education, healthcare, employment, environmental protection, peace, religious harmony and equality, should continue in the form of Dravidian Model 2.0”.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a release, said, “On the Tamil festival of Pongal, I pray to the Almighty that all the people of Tamil Nadu may be blessed with prosperity, well-being and a life of dignity and distinction. Following the noble path laid down by late leaders M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, I extend my sincere Pongal greetings to all the people.”
Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, PMK founder S Ramadoss, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, VK Sasikala and many other leaders also extended their Pongal greetings.