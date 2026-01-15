Two die while cleaning sugar mill tank in TN's Sivaganga

SIVAGANGA: Two employees of a private sugar mill in Padamathur died on Wednesday allegedly after collapsing inside a sugar syrup filter tank due to inhalation of toxic gases while cleaning it.

The deceased were identified as M Mohanasundaram (35) of Karumbavoor who had been working in the mill for the past 12 years, and E Ponnazhagu (59) from the Sivaganga Main Road area who had served the mill for nearly 30 years.

Police said the two were assigned to clean a sugar syrup tank in the mill around 8.30 am. Mohanasundaram who entered the tank first fainted after inhaling toxic gas. Upon noticing this, Ponnazhagu entered the tank to rescue him, but he too collapsed inside.

Realising that the two did not come out for a long time, other workers rushed to the spot and found them unconscious inside. After ventilating the tank, the two were rescued and taken to the Sivagangai Government Medical College Hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.

A senior police officer said the two workers were equipped with safety gear and were engaged in routine cleaning of the 3,000-litre capacity sugarcane syrup tank. “While opening the bottom outlet to remove dust, they inhaled toxic sewer gas, suffered suffocation, and fell into the tank. They drowned and developed severe breathing difficulties. Post-mortem examination was conducted on Wednesday. We will know the exact cause of death from the report ,” he said.