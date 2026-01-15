Uptick in vehicle registrations in Krisnagiri; EV registrations dip slightly in 25

KRISHNAGIRI: While there was an increase in the registrations of two-wheelers and educational institutions’ buses in 2025 as compared to the previous year in Krishnagiri RTO limits, EV registrations dipped slightly.

Krishnagiri Regional Transport Officer N Eswaramoorthy told TNIE, "In 2025, of 26,173 vehicles that were registered, 20,243 were two-wheelers. Comparatively, in 2024, the total number of vehicles registered was 23, 911, of which 18,262 were two-wheelers. Similarly, more 98 educational institution buses were registered, while it was 81 in 2024. A total of 2,239 cars were registered in 2025, an increase from 1,696 registrations in 2024. However, three-wheeler passenger vehicles declined to 240 from 437 in 2024.”

“The registrations for adapted vehicles modified for persons with disabilities stood at 313 in 2025, a significant jump from 90 vehicles in 2024. On the EV front, of 2,348 registrations in 2025, 2,195 were two-wheelers. This was slightly lesser than 2,390 EV registrations, including 2,151 two-wheelers, in 2024," he added.

"Due to the distribution of modified two-wheelers to PwDs by the Tamil Nadu government, registrations of adapted vehicles increased.”