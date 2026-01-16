Tiruchy gets its first permanent Jallikattu arena; event begins at Suriyur

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy marked a major milestone for its traditional sport on Friday with the conduct of the district’s first Jallikattu event at a newly constructed permanent Jallikattu arena in Suriyur village in Thiruverumbur constituency.
The event was formally flagged off by District Collector V Saravanan on Friday, a day after the arena was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.
The Jallikattu competition, held as part of the Pongal celebrations, saw the participation of around 750 bulls and 600 bull tamers. The event is being conducted in 10 rounds. Bulls from Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Karur, Sivaganga and Thanjavur districts are taking part, drawing large crowds from across the region. The first prize is a car worth Rs.5 lakh, while the prize for the best bull is an electric bike.
The permanent jallikattu arena, constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore under the Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department, spreads across five acres. Construction began in February last year after the foundation stone was laid by Udhayanidhi Stalin, following a long-standing demand from Suriyur residents, as the event was earlier held on a temporary village ground.
The new arena has a gallery that can accommodate up to 810 spectators, with separate seating arrangements for the public on one side and event organisers and special invitees on the other. Facilities include a properly designed ‘vaadivaasal’ for the regulated release of bulls and an office building for event management.
In his address after inaugurating the arena on Thursday, Udhayanidhi Stalin said the Suriyur Jallikattu arena was built in a manner that reflects Tamil culture and heritage. He described Suriyur Jallikattu as an identity for Tiruchy, on par with landmarks such as the Rockfort and the Cauvery river.
The Deputy Chief Minister said the Suriyur facility stood out among the mini stadiums inaugurated by the Chief Minister in terms of design and cultural symbolism. He added that Suriyur and surrounding areas had seen steady development in recent years.
He also announced that a bull presented as a gift by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi would be named ‘Suriyur’.
The inaugural function was attended by Ministers KN Nehru and Govi Chezhiaan, Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva, former MLAs and senior officials.