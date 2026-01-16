Tiruchy gets its first permanent Jallikattu arena; event begins at Suriyur

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy marked a major milestone for its traditional sport on Friday with the conduct of the district’s first Jallikattu event at a newly constructed permanent Jallikattu arena in Suriyur village in Thiruverumbur constituency.

The event was formally flagged off by District Collector V Saravanan on Friday, a day after the arena was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The Jallikattu competition, held as part of the Pongal celebrations, saw the participation of around 750 bulls and 600 bull tamers. The event is being conducted in 10 rounds. Bulls from Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Karur, Sivaganga and Thanjavur districts are taking part, drawing large crowds from across the region. The first prize is a car worth Rs.5 lakh, while the prize for the best bull is an electric bike.

The permanent jallikattu arena, constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore under the Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department, spreads across five acres. Construction began in February last year after the foundation stone was laid by Udhayanidhi Stalin, following a long-standing demand from Suriyur residents, as the event was earlier held on a temporary village ground.