7.6 lakh TN ration cardholders have not received Rs 3,000 Pongal cash gift

CHENNAI: A total of 2.15 crore rice ration cardholders—accounting for 97% of the 2.22 crore eligible families—have received the Pongal gift of Rs. 3,000 cash and commodities from fair price shops this year. About 7.6 lakh ration cardholders have not received the benefit across the state, according to official data.

Minister for Cooperation K R Periyakaruppan in a statement on Saturday aid out of the Rs. 6,687.51 crore earmarked for cash distribution, Rs. 6,453.54 crore has been disbursed.

“The distribution of such a large volume of cash within a short period was made possible through meticulous planning and execution by officials and Public Distribution System (PDS) employees,” he said in a statement.

The Pongal gift scheme, launched on January 8, includes Rs. 3,000 in cash, one kg of raw rice, one kg of sugar, and sugarcane. The benefits are being provided to all rice ration cardholders, including families residing in Sri Lankan Tamil rehabilitation camps.

The State government has sanctioned Rs. 6,936.18 crore for implementing the scheme this year. The distribution has carried out in cash through fair price shops by the Cooperation Department.