9,000 turn up at newly-inaugurated, 810-seater arena hosting Tiruchy's first jallikattu

TIRUCHY: Witnessing a footfall of about 9,000 as against the seating capacity of 810 during the district’s first jallikattu held at the newly-inaugurated arena in Periya Suriyur on Friday has prompted calls for expansion and better crowd management at the facility during future editions of the bull taming event.

The arena built on a five-acre site at a cost of Rs 3 crore as part of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT)’s project for a mini stadium in Thiruverumbur constituency was inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday. The facility comprises permanent spectator galleries on either side, a vaadi vaasal, and emergency exits for injured tamers, among others.

Though the permanent galleries provide for a combined seating capacity of 810, the police said the venue witnessed an overall footfall of nearly 9,000 people. This includes bull tamers, cattle owners and organisers, besides the spectators. The crowding led to congestion at the galleries, forcing the police on bandobast duty to forcibly remove some spectators. This came even as several other people climbed the temporary fencing erected around the arena to watch the event.