A toss of fate at Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai

MADURAI: As the dust settled after hours of intense bull-taming at Palamedu arena, it was not strength or speed but a simple draw of lots that finally decided the winner on Friday. ‘Pothunkampatti’ Ajith and ‘Pothumbu’ Prabhakaran secured the top spots by taming 16 bulls each. With no clear winner, organisers conducted a draw of lots to break the tie, in which Ajith was declared the winner and awarded a car.

Prabhakaran settled for second place and received a two-wheeler. The third position went to Karthik from Namakkal, who tamed 11 bulls. In the best bull category, the animal owned by Sridhar of Kulamangalam was adjudged the winner and the owner was presented with a tractor.

A total of 881 bulls from across Tamil Nadu took part in the event, with the majority hailing from Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Tiruchy and Pudukkottai districts. Several owners travelled long distances to participate. Sathish Kumar from Tiruvannamalai, for instance, brought his seven-year-old native breed bull, Karnan, spending around Rs 10,000 on transportation alone.