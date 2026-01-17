Additional stoppages for 35 trains to decongest Central, Egmore

CHENNAI: Ahead of the elections, Indian Railways has approved long-pending demands for additional stoppages for 29 express trains and six passenger trains across the state. This includes halts at Wimco Nagar – which has Metro rail connectivity – for the Chennai-Vijayawada Pinakini Express, the Vijayawada Jan Shatabdi Express and the Bitragunta Passenger train. The move is expected to ease congestion at Chennai Central, as Wimco Nagar is likely to be developed into a major transportation hub.
Similarly, the Chennai-Coimbatore Kovai Express and the Chennai-Bengaluru Double Decker have been granted stoppages at Tiruvallur station. The Chennai-Jolarpettai Express will now halt at Ambattur, while the Chennai Egmore-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Express has been given a stoppage at Arakkonam.
A railway official said that the railway board has issued orders and the date for implementation of these new stoppages will be notified shortly.
The 29 express trains include mail, superfast, Jan Shatabdi, Antyodaya and long-distance inter-state services such as the Chennai-Mumbai, Chennai-Vijayawada, Bengaluru-Kanniyakumari, Ahmedabad, Kacheguda and Parasuram Expresses, among others.
The move aims to decongest major terminals such as Chennai Central and Chennai Egmore by dispersing passenger boarding and alighting to suburban stations. In addition, the new stoppages will improve last-mile connectivity, enabling passengers to access long-distance trains without travelling to core terminals. The move is also expected to facilitate the development of secondary transport hubs at locations such as Wimco Nagar and Ambattur.
Further, the Tambaram-Sengottai Express will now halt at Chengalpattu and Peravurani stations, the Kamban Express at Chidambaram, the Mannai Express at Tirupadrippuliyur, the Uzhavan Express at Vaithisvarankoil, the Cholan Express at Tiruverumbur, and the Tambaram-Rameswaram Express at Muthupet and Peravurani. The Mumbai CSMT-Nagercoil Express will stop at Jolarpettai, while the Purulia-Tirunelveli Express will have a halt at Arni Road, among other trains.
Similarly, passenger services such as the Villupuram-Tirupati Passenger will stop at Madhimangalam, the Chennai Egmore-Puducherry Express at Olakur, and the Villupuram-Dindigul Express at Pichcandar Kovil, besides several other services that have been granted additional halts.