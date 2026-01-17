CM Stalin makes four promises on Valluvar Day

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, on the occasion of Thiruvalluvar Day on Friday, said four principles articulated by Thiruvalluvar — courage, generosity, wisdom and energy — are the very foundations of his governance and he would continue to uphold them in TN. In a post on ‘X’ the CM said, “On this day, I promise that the following four will continue in TN: courage to fight against social injustice and divisive communal forces; humanitarian schemes to uplift lives of poor; initiatives to foster intellectual capacity of younger generation; and constructive efforts that promote industrial growth and advancement of women.”

Perarignar Anna Award for Duraimurugan

Further, the CM presented Thiruvalluvar Day awards to 13 scholars. Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, and former chief secretary V Irai Anbu, conferred the Perarignar Anna Award and the Tamil Thendral Thiru Vi Ka Award, respectively, donated their Rs 5 lakh cash awards to CM’s Relief Fund.

Other personalities who were conferred with various awards at Thiruvalluvar Day celebrations are: Thiruvalluvar Award (2026) - Mu Pe Sathiyavel Muruganar; Periyar Award (2025) - A Arulmozhi; Annai Ambedkar Award (2025) - Sinthanai Selvan; Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Award (2025) - SM Idayathulla; Mahakavi Bharatiyar Award (2025) - Poet Nellai Jayantha; Pavendar Bharathidasan Award (2025) - Poet Yugabharathi; Muthamizh Kaavalar Ki Aa Pe Viswanatham Award (2025) - S Chellappa; Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Award (2025) - Viduthalai Virumbi. Meanwhile, the Ilakkaiya Maamani Awards 2025 were conferred on T Ramalingam (Classical Tamil), C Mahendran (Research), and R Narendrakumar (Creative Tamil).