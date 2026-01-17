Custodial death: CBCID told to complete probe, submit report by February 11

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the CBCID to file final report expeditiously in a case in which a Dinesh Kumar (30) allegedly drowned in Vandiyur Kanmai 0n October 19 while he was in police custody in a drug trafficking case.
A bench of justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan told the CBCID to find out if it is a case of custodial death and whether any provisions under SC/ST Act are attracted. The judges directed the CBCID to complete the investigation by February 11.
The bench gave the directions on two petitions. One filed by an advocate C Selvakumar seeking CBCID probe, interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh and government job for the victim’s family. Another was filed by the victim’s mother V Muthulaxmi seeking directions for preservation of CCTV footage and registration of murder case, among others.
Muthulaxmi stated in her petition that Anna Nagar inspector Flower Sheela came to her house along with three constables at 4.30 am and took away their son for an inquiry.
Since he did not return till 9 am, his father Velmurugan went to Anna Nagar police station and was informed that his son was being interrogated inside the station. While he waited there, Sheela allegedly went to their home and brought Muthulaxmi to the police station at 12.30 am and asked her if her son knew swimming.
Though she replied in the affirmative, police officials did not share any information about their son till 1 pm, when they finally revealed that their son allegedly drowned in a pond while trying to escape from their custody. Alleging foul play, she moved the court.
The investigating officer shall also take note of whether any other offence either under BNS Act or under any Special Act is attracted and file a final report as expeditiously as possible, preferably within a period of 60 days from the date of passing the order (December 11), the judge said and disposed of the petitions.