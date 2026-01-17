Custodial death: CBCID told to complete probe, submit report by February 11

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the CBCID to file final report expeditiously in a case in which a Dinesh Kumar (30) allegedly drowned in Vandiyur Kanmai 0n October 19 while he was in police custody in a drug trafficking case.

A bench of justices G Jayachandran and KK Ramakrishnan told the CBCID to find out if it is a case of custodial death and whether any provisions under SC/ST Act are attracted. The judges directed the CBCID to complete the investigation by February 11.

The bench gave the directions on two petitions. One filed by an advocate C Selvakumar seeking CBCID probe, interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh and government job for the victim’s family. Another was filed by the victim’s mother V Muthulaxmi seeking directions for preservation of CCTV footage and registration of murder case, among others.

Muthulaxmi stated in her petition that Anna Nagar inspector Flower Sheela came to her house along with three constables at 4.30 am and took away their son for an inquiry.