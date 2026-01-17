Doctor held for sexual assault of 15-year-old at government hospital in TN

THANJAVUR: A 35-year-old doctor pursuing a super-speciality degree course at the Government Thanjavur Medical College was arrested on Thursday for alleged sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl who was accompanying her ailing brother. Sources said the girl’s elder brother was admitted to the Government Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) over ailments. The girl was staying in the ward as an attendant to her brother.

On Thursday when the girl was at the ward, the doctor posted on duty misbehaved with the girl. As the girl cried, he left the ward. The girl reported the incident to her parents who then lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur all-women police. Following inquiries, the police registered a case under the Pocso Act and arrested the doctor on charges of sexual assault. The doctor hailing from Salem was pursuing a super-speciality course after his post-graduation in medicine, sources said.