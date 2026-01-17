Forest land diverted for easy access to Alagar shrine in Dindigul

CHENNAI: Following a Supreme Court directive issued in 2019, the Tamil Nadu government has moved to formally divert 18.30 hectares of reserve forest land in the ecologically sensitive Alagar Hills Reserve Forest in Dindigul district to make easy access for Hindu devotees visiting the Arulmigu Kallazhagar temple complex, as per official documents submitted to the centre for forest clearance.

The proposal – submitted under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, through the centre’s Parivesh portal – seeks permission for non-forestry use of forest land located behind the historic Arulmigu Kallazhagar Thirukoil, a major pilgrimage centre near Madurai. While the temple falls under Madurai district, the forest land proposed for diversion is administratively controlled by the Dindigul Forest Division.

According to the justification note submitted by the temple administration, a copy of which is with TNIE, the diversion is aimed at easing movement of pilgrims to multiple religious sites on the hills including Pazhamuthircholai, one of the six revered Arupadai Veedu shrines of Lord Murugan, and the Nuburagangai theertham, a perennial spring of religious significance. Around 20 lakh devotees are estimated to visit the hills during the Chithirai festival.

The proposal stems from a dispute over ownership and control of the Alagar Hills forests.