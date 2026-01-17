Forest land diverted for easy access to Alagar shrine in Dindigul

CHENNAI: Following a Supreme Court directive issued in 2019, the Tamil Nadu government has moved to formally divert 18.30 hectares of reserve forest land in the ecologically sensitive Alagar Hills Reserve Forest in Dindigul district to make easy access for Hindu devotees visiting the Arulmigu Kallazhagar temple complex, as per official documents submitted to the centre for forest clearance.
The proposal – submitted under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, through the centre’s Parivesh portal – seeks permission for non-forestry use of forest land located behind the historic Arulmigu Kallazhagar Thirukoil, a major pilgrimage centre near Madurai. While the temple falls under Madurai district, the forest land proposed for diversion is administratively controlled by the Dindigul Forest Division.
According to the justification note submitted by the temple administration, a copy of which is with TNIE, the diversion is aimed at easing movement of pilgrims to multiple religious sites on the hills including Pazhamuthircholai, one of the six revered Arupadai Veedu shrines of Lord Murugan, and the Nuburagangai theertham, a perennial spring of religious significance. Around 20 lakh devotees are estimated to visit the hills during the Chithirai festival.
The proposal stems from a dispute over ownership and control of the Alagar Hills forests.
In its judgment dated November 6, 2019, the Supreme Court allowed appeals filed by the Tamil Nadu government and set aside earlier Madras High Court rulings, while agreeing to a negotiated settlement that permitted diversion of 18.30 ha strictly for facilitating devotees’ movement. The court made it explicit that no non-forest activity other than religious access would be permitted, and that environmental safeguards must be strictly enforced.
As per the court’s directions, the forest department agreed to allow a 50-foot-wide pathway within the earmarked area to connect various shrines from the foothills, while retaining legal control over the forest and ensuring protection of wildlife and habitat. The judgment also underlined that the legal status of the land as forest would remain unchanged, despite diversion for limited use.
Official project documents, a copy of which is with TNIE, submitted to the centre state that no tree felling is involved and that no permanent structures or new buildings are proposed within the diverted area. Existing footpaths and temple-related facilities will be maintained, and the project has been described as “site-specific”, with authorities stating that no alternative non-forest land is available.