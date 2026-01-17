IIT-M develops digital platform for road safety governance

CHENNAI: In a major push towards technology-enabled governance, the IIT-M has developed an Integrated Road Safety Dashboard, a digital platform aimed at transforming how road safety is planned, monitored and enforced across India.

A statement said the dashboard, designed as a scalable and replicable digital public infrastructure, integrates data from multiple departments and converts it into real-time analytics and actionable insights. It added that the platform seeks to address a long-standing challenge in road safety management — fragmented data and lack of coordination among agencies such as transport, police, road-owning bodies, health and urban development.

Developed by the Rehabilitation Bioengineering Group (RBG) Labs at IIT-M, the dashboard enables senior leadership to identify accident hotspots, assess risks, assign departmental responsibility, track interventions and measure outcomes on a continuous basis. Unlike conventional systems that focus only on data collection, the new platform follows a data and action approach. The dashboard has already moved from concept to implementation, with the Government of Odisha adopting it during Road Safety Month 2026.

The system builds on the national accident database eDAR (earlier iRAD) by translating detailed accident data into clear, policy-relevant insights. Key features include an Officials’ Portal with executive summaries, location intelligence, visual analytics and monitoring tools, as well as a Citizen Portal that enables public reporting of accidents, hazards and grievances.

Unlike traditional annual reports that analyze accidents months after they occur, this dashboard provides a live pulse of road safety metrics. It allows for identification of high-risk areas — locating exact coordinates where accidents frequently occur, monitoring the implementation of speed governors, signage, or road repairs and fixing accountability like assigning specific tasks to stakeholders and monitoring completion timelines.