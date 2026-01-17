Indian Embassy officials trace Kanniyakumari fisher in Iran; help him talk to kin

KANNIYAKUMARI: Officials of the Indian Embassy in Iran recently traced a fisherman from Kanniyakumari after his family appealed to the Indian government for help. According to P Justin Antony, president of International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET), Selvaraj Sesuadimai(59) from Rajakkamangalam Thurai has been working as a fisherman in Kish Island for the last seven years. He last contacted his wife on January 7, 2026.

On Wednesday, the family, through INFIDET, sent petitions to the President, PM, External Affairs Minister, Indian Ambassador to Iran, and TN CM seeking their help to trace him. On Thursday, a team from the Indian Embassy in Iran traced Selvaraj in Kish Island and helped him to speak to his family back home.

A relative of Selvaraj confirmed to TNIE that he spoke to them over the phone. Further, he said embassy officials told the family that Selvaraj would be sent home in a flight very soon. Justin Antony said family members of several fishermen who are stranded in Iran have approached him seeking help. “As the situation in Iran is getting worse day by day, we request the authorities to ensure the safe return of all fishermen from TN and other parts of the country,” he said.