Madurai's Alanganallur Jallikattu begins with traditional fervour

MADURAI: The renowned Alanganallur Jallikattu, regarded as the the most celebrated event of the Pongal festivities in Madurai district, commenced on Saturday amid tight security and enthusiastic participation from bull tamers and owners.

Minister of Commercial taxes and Registration P Moorthy inaugurated the Alanganallur Jallikattu event on Saturday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is expected to attend the event by 10 am.

A total of 1,100 bulls and 550 tamers are to take part in the Alanganallur Jallikattu event on Saturday. After special rituals, the temple bulls from Alanganallur and Valasai were released through the Vadi Vasal ahead of the event in the morning hours

District Collector K J Praveen Kumar administered the customary oath to participants, urging them to follow government guidelines and ensure them to follow rules.

On the occasion of the Alanganallur Jallikattu, as a mark of reverence to the village temple bulls, three temple bulls -- the Alanganallur Muniyandi temple bull, the Ariyamalai temple bull, and the Valasai Karuppasamy temple bull -- were the first to be released through the Vadivasal.

The first bull was released from the vaadivaasal at 7 am, drawing loud cheers from packed galleries.