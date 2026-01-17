Tamil Nadu

Man develops seizure behind the wheel, fatally knocks down pedestrian in Kovai

Police said Santhosh Kumar had suffered a head injury in an accident 15 years ago. He had since been experiencing epileptic seizures intermittently and doctors had advised him against driving.
At 7.35 am, as the vehicle approached Ukkadam, Santhosh Kumar suffered a seizure, lost control of the car and veered onto the footpath.
At 7.35 am, as the vehicle approached Ukkadam, Santhosh Kumar suffered a seizure, lost control of the car and veered onto the footpath. (File Photo | ANI)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

COIMBATORE: A pedestrian was killed and three others injured when a car rammed them on Oppanakkara Street near Ukkadam on Thursday morning, after the driver suffered a sudden epileptic seizure.

Police said the car was driven by S Santhosh Kumar (38), a bank professional, who was travelling with his father, Sethuraman (70), to Pollachi to celebrate Pongal. At 7.35 am, as the vehicle approached Ukkadam, Santhosh Kumar suffered a seizure, lost control of the car and veered onto the footpath. Kabeer (55) was killed on the spot, while three others — Easwari (43) of Virudhunagar, J Sivakumar (43) of Pullukkadu near Ukkadam, and his mother Susila (60) — sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). Santhosh Kumar also suffered injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in the city.

Police said Santhosh Kumar had suffered a head injury in an accident 15 years ago. He had since been experiencing epileptic seizures intermittently and doctors had advised him against driving. However, he was holding a valid driving licence at the time of the accident, police added. Santhosh Kumar and Sethuraman have been booked under sections of the BNS and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Accident
seizure

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com