Moderate growth in India's Ready-Made Garment exports

TIRUPPUR: India's Ready-Made Garment (RMG) export grew 2.4% during April-December 2025 despite high US tariffs.

While exports to the USA have faced tariff-related challenges, the shortfall has been effectively offset by increased exports to the EU, UAE, and FTA partner countries, particularly Japan, said A Sakthivel, Chairman of Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) on Friday.

On a cumulative basis, RMG exports during April-December 2025-26 was $11,584.3 million as against $11,316.6 million during the same period of 2024-25, reflecting a growth of 2.4% and a robust growth of 14.2% over April-December 2023-24," he added.

"RMG exports have registered moderate yet encouraging growth during December 2025 despite prevailing global trade challenges. As per the latest export statistics, India's RMG exports in December 2025 increased by 2.90% compared to December 2024 and recorded a significant growth of 16.10% over December 2023," Sakthivel stated.

"In INR terms, RMG exports for December 2025 amounted to Rs 13,550.64 crore compared to Rs 12,424.17 cr in December 2024. Cumulatively, exports during April-December 2025-26 reached Rs 1,01,087.19 cr, compared to Rs 94,940.59 cr in the corresponding period of last year," Sakthivel added.

Sakthivel expressed optimism about future growth, stating that despite the tariff issues with the USA, the overall outlook for RMG exports remains positive. He emphasised that finalisation of the India-EU FTA and the rollover of the India-UK FTA will significantly boost exports, enabling the industry to surpass last year's export performance and achieve a minimum growth of 10% over the previous fiscal.