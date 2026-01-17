Railway board approves additional stoppages for 35 trains across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Ahead of the elections, Indian Railways has approved long-pending demands for additional stoppages for 29 express trains and six passenger trains across the state. This includes halts at Wimco Nagar – which has Metro rail connectivity – for the Chennai-Vijayawada Pinakini Express, the Vijayawada Jan Shatabdi Express and the Bitragunta Passenger train. The move is expected to ease congestion at Chennai Central, as Wimco Nagar is likely to be developed into a major transportation hub.

Similarly, the Chennai-Coimbatore Kovai Express and the Chennai-Bengaluru Double Decker have been granted stoppages at Tiruvallur station. The Chennai-Jolarpettai Express will now halt at Ambattur, while the Chennai Egmore-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Express has been given a stoppage at Arakkonam.

A railway official said that the railway board has issued orders and the date for implementation of these new stoppages will be notified shortly.

The 29 express trains include mail, superfast, Jan Shatabdi, Antyodaya and long-distance inter-state services such as the Chennai-Mumbai, Chennai-Vijayawada, Bengaluru-Kanniyakumari, Ahmedabad, Kacheguda and Parasuram Expresses, among others.