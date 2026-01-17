Tamil Nadu advises shops not to sell Almont-Kid syrup

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Drugs Control issued an advisory to stop the use, sale and distribution of Almont-Kid syrup as the medicine was found to be adulterated with Ethylene glycol (EG). The Puducherry government and a few other states had already issued an alert on the syrup.

In its public alert notice issued recently, the Directorate of Drugs Control said, it has explicitly prohibited the purchase, sale and consumption of the Almont-kid syrup (Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride and Montelukast Sodium Syrup) Batch No. AL-24002, manufactured by Tridus Remedies, a Bihar-based company following lab reports of adulteration with Ethylene glycol (EG), a toxic substance, which on consumption, can lead to kidney failure and death.

Retailers, distributors, hospitals, and pharmacies in Tamil Nadu have been directed to remove this batch immediately and report if the product is being supplied or sold.

Healthcare providers have been urged to monitor for symptoms of EG poisoning in patients who may have consumed the affected syrup.

For consumer guidance, contact 9445865400.