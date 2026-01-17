TN lagging behind Gujarat, Rajasthan in solar capacity addition, show data

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is lagging behind Gujarat and Rajasthan in adding new renewable energy capacity, particularly solar power, over the past nine months, with developers blaming the rejection of several project applications by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB).

Data from the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), accessed by TNIE, show that between April and December 2025, Gujarat added 7,032 MW of solar capacity, while Rajasthan commissioned solar plants totalling 8,371 MW. In contrast, Tamil Nadu added only 1,511 MW of renewable energy capacity during the same period, highlighting TN’s weak performance in new installations when compared to the rapid growth seen in the two western states.

However, Tamil Nadu continues to top south India in terms of overall installed renewable energy capacity. As of December 2025, the state had an installed capacity of 27,113 MW, ahead of Karnataka’s 25,983 MW. Nationally, Gujarat and Rajasthan occupied the top two positions, with Gujarat recording a total renewable energy capacity of 42,583 MW, closely followed by Rajasthan at 42,531 MW.

Responding to the criticism, Vishnu Mahajan, joint managing director (Finance) of TNEB, denied allegations that applications for new renewable energy projects were being rejected. He told TNIE that Tamil Nadu has been adding between 2,000 MW and 2,500 MW of solar capacity in recent years. “We have not rejected all applications. In some cases, feasibility reports, including the availability of power transmission and evacuation facilities, are examined before approvals are granted,” he said.