TNCC team to meet Kharge, Rahul amid discord with DMK

BJP will never gain foothold in TN: Pilot

The delegation includes senior Congress leaders, MPs and MLAs.

“Every political party wants representation. I think there is nothing wrong in Congress cadres asking for it so that they can help the people of Tamil Nadu,” Sachin Pilot said, responding to queries from reporters in Chennai.

“In Tamil Nadu, Congress is very strong and traditionally has had a substantial vote-share. I think the Congress has always taken interest in the people of Tamil Nadu, and we worked together. The government here has done well,” said the former union minister, who was in the city to take part in a private function.

Stating that the BJP and the NDA are trying to create a narrative, Pilot said they will never succeed in Tamil Nadu. “The Congress is committed to fighting these forces, and we have been together and united. In the future also, Congress, its cadres and all its INDIA partners together will defeat the NDA. Whatever happens in the future, the BJP and NDA will never find a foothold in Tamil Nadu politics,” he added.

Pilot further said that the DMK government has performed well and earned public approval.