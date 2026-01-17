TNCC team to meet Kharge, Rahul amid discord with DMK

CHENNAI: Amid war of words over demand to the DMK from some sections of the TN Congress unit to share power after the Assembly polls, a delegation of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) led by its chief K Selvaperunthagai is scheduled to meet AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss the issue and other poll-related matters.
Incidentally, Congress’s national general secretary Sachin Pilot, who was in Chennai on Friday, voiced support for the power-share call and said there is nothing wrong in the demand of party leaders.
The delegation, set to meet Kharge and Opposition Leader (LS) Rahul Gandhi, is expected to make decisions to end the strife between Congress and DMK that threatens to unravel the time-tested alliance.
BJP will never gain foothold in TN: Pilot
The delegation includes senior Congress leaders, MPs and MLAs.
“Every political party wants representation. I think there is nothing wrong in Congress cadres asking for it so that they can help the people of Tamil Nadu,” Sachin Pilot said, responding to queries from reporters in Chennai.
“In Tamil Nadu, Congress is very strong and traditionally has had a substantial vote-share. I think the Congress has always taken interest in the people of Tamil Nadu, and we worked together. The government here has done well,” said the former union minister, who was in the city to take part in a private function.
Stating that the BJP and the NDA are trying to create a narrative, Pilot said they will never succeed in Tamil Nadu. “The Congress is committed to fighting these forces, and we have been together and united. In the future also, Congress, its cadres and all its INDIA partners together will defeat the NDA. Whatever happens in the future, the BJP and NDA will never find a foothold in Tamil Nadu politics,” he added.
Pilot further said that the DMK government has performed well and earned public approval.