Underutilised Mettupalayam road bus terminus requires overhaul, clean-up

COIMBATORE: The Mettupalayam Road bus terminus in Coimbatore, once envisioned as a key transport hub to decongest the city, is today a picture of neglect, drawing concern and criticism from commuters and residents alike.
Built at a cost of Rs 7 crore by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and inaugurated in 2010 by then deputy Chief Minister MK Stalin, the facility was meant to serve passengers travelling towards Annur, Sathyamangalam, Mysore, Mettupalayam, Kotagiri, Ooty, Gudalur and other Nilgiris-bound destinations.
Initially, the bus stand played a crucial role in easing traffic congestion in the Gandhipuram area and reducing pressure on the Central Bus Stand. However, poor connectivity for return journeys led to inconvenience for passengers, who were forced to rely on multiple town buses. As a result, services were gradually shifted back to Gandhipuram, rendering the Mettupalayam Road bus stand largely underutilised for several years.
Though some bus services have since resumed following media reports, the condition of the terminus remains dismal. Only a small portion of the facility is currently in use, while the remaining area, including racks capable of accommodating over 12 buses simultaneously, lies abandoned and overgrown with shrubs. Commuters complain of unhygienic surroundings, with garbage being dumped openly despite a ward health office functioning on the first floor.
Basic amenities are in a state of disrepair. Toilets, including those meant for persons with disabilities, are unusable due to lack of maintenance. Old and discarded materials are stacked haphazardly across the premises, and even the roof of the building reflects years of neglect.
Residents allege that successive civic administrations and elected representatives have failed to ensure its upkeep. "Public infrastructure worth crores has been allowed to deteriorate," a commuter said.
When contacted, CCMC officials stated that a comprehensive facelift and renovation plan for the Mettupalayam Road bus stand is in the pipeline and that work is expected to begin shortly. Until then, commuters hope the long-neglected terminus will finally receive the attention it deserves.