Underutilised Mettupalayam road bus terminus requires overhaul, clean-up

COIMBATORE: The Mettupalayam Road bus terminus in Coimbatore, once envisioned as a key transport hub to decongest the city, is today a picture of neglect, drawing concern and criticism from commuters and residents alike.

Built at a cost of Rs 7 crore by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and inaugurated in 2010 by then deputy Chief Minister MK Stalin, the facility was meant to serve passengers travelling towards Annur, Sathyamangalam, Mysore, Mettupalayam, Kotagiri, Ooty, Gudalur and other Nilgiris-bound destinations.

Initially, the bus stand played a crucial role in easing traffic congestion in the Gandhipuram area and reducing pressure on the Central Bus Stand. However, poor connectivity for return journeys led to inconvenience for passengers, who were forced to rely on multiple town buses. As a result, services were gradually shifted back to Gandhipuram, rendering the Mettupalayam Road bus stand largely underutilised for several years.