Wild elephant raids farmland, tramples farmer to death in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

ERODE: A 38-year-old farmer was killed in a wild elephant attack in Kadambur hills under the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in the district.

The deceased was identified as R Sithuraj, a farmer of Kadakanalli village near Solakaraithotti. Sources said on Wednesday night, at 8.15 pm, Sithuraj finished his dinner at home and went to his farmland to surveil. At that moment, a wild elephant that had come there to raid crops intercepted him. When Sithuraj attempted to escape, the elephant chased and attacked him, and he was killed on the spot.

Hearing his screams, farmers from nearby fields rushed to the spot, but the elephant had already left by then. Forest department officials from the Kadambur range office reached the spot and conducted inquiries.

“The elephant that had come out of his farmland and attacked him might have come from the Kuthiyalathur Reserve Forest for raiding crops,” a forest official said. “A compensation of `10 lakh will be provided to the kin of a person killed in an elephant attack. An initial amount of `50,000 was provided to Sithuraj’s family on Thursday. Steps will be taken to ensure that they receive the remainder soon.”

“We suspect that he may have tried to chase the elephant alone. Farmers should not try to drive elephants out of farmlands on their own, as it could be dangerous. They should immediately call the forest department for help. We are raising awareness regarding this,” he added.

Forest officials have warned farmers against trying to chase elephants alone.