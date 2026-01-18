272% increase in Tiruchy’s rooftop solar capacity installation in 2025, TNPDCL data shows

TIRUCHY: Rooftop solar installation capacity in the district witnessed a 272% increase in the domestic segment over the past year while it was a 73% rise in the non-domestic category, according to data from the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL). Officials attribute the increase to the department’s outreach efforts and the subsidy offered under the Union government’s PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana scheme.

Under the domestic rooftop solar subsidy scheme with net metering, installed capacity increased from 3,319 kW in 2024 to 12,348 kW in 2025, marking an increase by 272%. The number of domestic consumers opting for rooftop solar scheme also saw a jump, nearly doubling to 1,700 from 893 during the period.

Among the seven divisions in Tiruchy district, Urban Tiruchy recorded the highest addition, with 8,251.30 kW installed by 528 consumers. This was followed by East Tiruchy with 2,097 kW and Srirangam with 1,135.4 kW. Within the Urban Tiruchy division, Thennur and Palakkarai sections added 418.29 kW and 3,671.08 kW respectively during 2025. Other divisions in rural areas like Thuraiyur, Lalgudi, Musiri and Manapparai added 282.09 kW, 268.49 kW, 205.45 kW and 157.7 kW respectively to its rooftop solar capacity. TNPDCL officials attributed the relatively lower uptake in rural divisions to lower electricity consumption.

"Rooftop solar is more beneficial for consumers with higher power usage, which explains the stronger response in urban areas," an official said. In the non-domestic segment, which includes commercial and industrial consumers under the non-subsidy scheme with net feeding, installed capacity rose from 798.25 kW in 2024 to 1,382.41 kW in 2025, a 73% increase.