272% increase in Tiruchy’s rooftop solar capacity installation in 2025, TNPDCL data shows

TIRUCHY: Rooftop solar installation capacity in the district witnessed a 272% increase in the domestic segment over the past year while it was a 73% rise in the non-domestic category, according to data from the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL). Officials attribute the increase to the department’s outreach efforts and the subsidy offered under the Union government’s PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana scheme.
Under the domestic rooftop solar subsidy scheme with net metering, installed capacity increased from 3,319 kW in 2024 to 12,348 kW in 2025, marking an increase by 272%. The number of domestic consumers opting for rooftop solar scheme also saw a jump, nearly doubling to 1,700 from 893 during the period.
Among the seven divisions in Tiruchy district, Urban Tiruchy recorded the highest addition, with 8,251.30 kW installed by 528 consumers. This was followed by East Tiruchy with 2,097 kW and Srirangam with 1,135.4 kW. Within the Urban Tiruchy division, Thennur and Palakkarai sections added 418.29 kW and 3,671.08 kW respectively during 2025. Other divisions in rural areas like Thuraiyur, Lalgudi, Musiri and Manapparai added 282.09 kW, 268.49 kW, 205.45 kW and 157.7 kW respectively to its rooftop solar capacity. TNPDCL officials attributed the relatively lower uptake in rural divisions to lower electricity consumption.
"Rooftop solar is more beneficial for consumers with higher power usage, which explains the stronger response in urban areas," an official said. In the non-domestic segment, which includes commercial and industrial consumers under the non-subsidy scheme with net feeding, installed capacity rose from 798.25 kW in 2024 to 1,382.41 kW in 2025, a 73% increase.
The number of consumers in the category increased to 107 from 66. Here too, Urban Tiruchy led with 447.98 kW, followed by East Tiruchy (361.05 kW) and Srirangam (225.61 kW). Solar industry representatives said the growth, though encouraging, still falls short of the state's rooftop solar potential.
TNPDCL officials said outreach efforts and subsidy under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana scheme led to the increase in solar installations. S Senthamarai, Superintending Engineer, Trichy Metro EDC, said the department has begun sending SMS alerts to consumers across the state to raise awareness on rooftop solar schemes and application procedures.
Further, a senior official noted that rooftop installations above 3 kW capacity now form a significant share of new connections, as they are “more viable” for heavy electricity users. "With good solar radiation throughout the year, Tiruchy offers favourable conditions for rooftop solar adoption," the official said.
Meanwhile, M Senthil Kumar, secretary of the Solar Vendors Association, Tiruchy, said Tamil Nadu continues to lag behind its rooftop solar targets despite favourable climatic conditions."Tiruchy is still behind districts such as Coimbatore, Namakkal and Salem, which have recorded faster growth in rooftop solar adoption," he noted, adding that policy support alone is not enough and that adoption needs to pick up at a quicker pace.
He also said that the inability to monetise surplus solar power acts as a deterrent. "Consumers can carry forward excess units, but they cannot encash them. Allowing payment for surplus generation will further incentivise households," he added.