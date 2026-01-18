4,600 schoolchildren with special needs identified in Tiruchy; to receive Rs 45-lakh aid

TIRUCHY: More than 4,600 children with special needs were identified during a month-long medical and educational screening drive held across government and aided schools in Tiruchy district under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

The annual exercise was conducted in November, with screening camps organised in blocks including Manachanallur, Lalgudi, Thuraiyur, Manapparai, Musiri and Thottiyam. Teams from the School Education Department, Health Department and the Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled Persons jointly examined students flagged by schools for learning, behavioural, hearing, speech and physical difficulties.

Each camp had a panel of at least seven specialists, including psychiatrists, ENT surgeons, paediatricians and orthopaedic doctors, who assessed children and recommended medical or academic interventions.

"Children requiring immediate treatment or surgery were referred to government hospitals. Last year, more than 20 students in Tiruchy benefited from such emergency intervention and were able to continue schooling," a senior SSA official said.

Officials said the screenings also helped identify students who are eligible to avail of scribe service during board examinations, particularly those with severe visual impairment, cerebral palsy and learning disabilities such as dysgraphia. Based on the screening, officials have prepared a list of children eligible to receive disability identity cards, hearing aids, wheelchairs, and government scholarship.