AMMK has finalised alliance; leaders to announce soon: TTV Dhinakaran

CHENNAI: Even as there are big expectations that the AIADMK-led NDA in Tamil Nadu will finalise its alliance partners ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting at Madurantakam on January 23, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Saturday revealed that he has already decided on the alliance AMMK will be part of.

However, he said those who are leading the alliance will announce it. Talking to reporters in Chennai, Dhinakaran said, “I have made a promise to a political front where AMMK is going to be a partner. They know that I will keep my word. So, it is appropriate that the announcement comes from those leading that alliance. After that, I will take your questions.”

Responding to a question, the AMMK general secretary said, “Beyond personal whims and fancies, the welfare of Tamil Nadu is important to us, and there are certain good souls who wish that Amma (Jayalalithaa) rule be restored in the state.”

Significantly, Dhinakaran, who vehemently opposed AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami as the CM candidate, on Saturday declined to comment on the electoral promises made by Palaniswami. Instead, he said, “These promises are made to the people of Tamil Nadu. They have to decide on them.”

Meanwhile, after paying homage to AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran on his birth anniversary, former chief minister O Panneerselvam said he would announce his stance on the alliance issue in a few days.