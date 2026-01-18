Lack of ramps, lifts makes Thoothukudi government offices inaccessible to disabled

THOOTHUKUDI: Government offices in Thoothukudi district, including taluk offices, Block Development offices (BDOs), sub-collector offices, and police offices, remain largely inaccessible to persons with disabilities due to the absence of basic infrastructure, such as ramps and lifts.
According to E Jebastin, district secretary of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (AARATDAC), the offices of tahsildars in Ottapidaram and Kovilpatti are located on the first floor of taluk office buildings, while BDO offices in Sathankulam, Alwarthirunagari, Ottapidaram, and Kovilpatti function from upper floors without lift or ramp facilities.
Although ramps have been provided to access the ground floor in some offices, reaching officers such as Social Security Scheme officials, taluk supply officers, and zonal deputy tahsildars seated on upper floors remains a major challenge, Jebastin said.
The East Zone office lacks both a proper staircase and a ramp. “I found it extremely difficult to obtain a birth certificate for my son as the officer was seated on the first floor,” said a differently-abled person. Similarly, accessing the Superintendent of Police office, Deputy Superintendent of Police offices, and several police stations in the district is an onerous task due to the absence of ramps or lifts, activists said.
CPM town secretary M S Muthu pointed out that even newly constructed revenue department buildings lack lift facilities. “Differently abled persons are often forced to depend on others to carry them to the first or second floor,” he said.
While taluk and BDO offices have receptionists to receive petitions, officers seldom come down to meet differently-abled persons in person to understand their grievances, Jebastin alleged.
The state government had mandated accessibility features under the TN Urban Local Bodies (Provision of Special Facilities for the Differently Abled Persons in the Multi-Storeyed and Public Buildings) Rules, 2013. Responding to the allegations, a police officer said that differently abled petitioners are provided a waiting hall and that the Superintendent of Police meets them daily.
A senior revenue official said receptionists have been instructed to assist differently-abled persons and that tahsildars and BDOs have been directed to personally meet them until all offices are equipped with lifts and ramps.