Lack of ramps, lifts makes Thoothukudi government offices inaccessible to disabled

THOOTHUKUDI: Government offices in Thoothukudi district, including taluk offices, Block Development offices (BDOs), sub-collector offices, and police offices, remain largely inaccessible to persons with disabilities due to the absence of basic infrastructure, such as ramps and lifts.

According to E Jebastin, district secretary of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (AARATDAC), the offices of tahsildars in Ottapidaram and Kovilpatti are located on the first floor of taluk office buildings, while BDO offices in Sathankulam, Alwarthirunagari, Ottapidaram, and Kovilpatti function from upper floors without lift or ramp facilities.

Although ramps have been provided to access the ground floor in some offices, reaching officers such as Social Security Scheme officials, taluk supply officers, and zonal deputy tahsildars seated on upper floors remains a major challenge, Jebastin said.

The East Zone office lacks both a proper staircase and a ramp. “I found it extremely difficult to obtain a birth certificate for my son as the officer was seated on the first floor,” said a differently-abled person. Similarly, accessing the Superintendent of Police office, Deputy Superintendent of Police offices, and several police stations in the district is an onerous task due to the absence of ramps or lifts, activists said.