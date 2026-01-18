Madras HC flags lapses in enforcing orders against obscenity at Kulasekarapattinam Dussehra

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras HC recently expressed displeasure over the reluctance shown by the Thoothukudi district authorities in implementing various orders passed by the court to prevent and regulate obscene performances during the Dussehra festival in Mutharamman temple in Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi.

A bench of justices Anita Sumanth and C Kumarappan observed while disposing of a petition filed by an advocate, B Ramkumar Adityan of Thoothukudi, seeking direction that the above-mentioned orders are strictly followed in the 2025 Dussehra festival in Kulasekarapattinam, which took place between September 23 and October 3.

Adityan had alleged that some people are organising obscene cultural events to earn money, thereby creating a wrong impression about the festival among the public. Though the Director General of Police, pursuant to the directions of the high court, had issued several directives to be followed during such festivals in 2023, they are not being implemented strictly, he further said.

Hearing these submissions, the division bench headed by Justice Sumanth had directed the formation of a monitoring committee to ensure that the cultural programmes that are conducted during the Dussehra festival in the above temple are in compliance with the guidelines issued by the DGP.