Olive Ridley turtle nesting picks up pace in TN coastal delta; over 9,000 eggs collected so far
NAGAPATTINAM: Olive Ridley turtle nesting is beginning to pick up pace along the coastal delta, with 48 nestings recorded in Mayiladuthurai and 24 in Nagapattinam, bringing the total number of eggs collected to over 9,000 so far this season. The season had a slow start, particularly in Mayiladuthurai, where initial nesting activity was limited.
The first nesting in Nagapattinam was recorded on December 13, while Mayiladuthurai reported its first nesting later, on December 31, 2025. Forest department officials attributed the delayed nesting to rough sea conditions and waterlogged, tightened shores, which made it difficult for turtles to come ashore.
On the brighter side, Dr Arivu, a wildlife biologist from the Point Calimere Wildlife Sanctuary, said, "With sea conditions gradually improving, more turtles are expected to arrive, especially during February, which will be a peak period."
In Mayiladuthurai, a total of 5,750 eggs from 48 nests have been secured so far. In Nagapattinam, nesting activity began earlier but has remained moderate. As of Thursday, 24 nestings have been recorded, with 3,574 eggs being collected. "Continuous rainfall after Thursday has affected monitoring efforts, with no significant increase in nesting observed during that period," said Arivu.
Forest officials said that the number of recorded nests will increase over the weekend with the arrival of the new moon day. "Olive Ridley turtles tend to come ashore in higher numbers around new moon (Ammavasai) and full moon (Pournami) compared to other days. Tidal patterns around new and full moons (spring tides) make it easier for turtles to reach the shore, as the tides will be high," said Sirkazhi Forest Range Officer Ayub Khan.
Nagapattinam currently has nine hatcheries in operation, including five permanent and four temporary hatcheries across Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam forest range.
Mayiladuthurai currently operates 11 hatcheries, including three permanent and eight temporary facilities in Sirkazhi and Mayiladuthurai forest Range. Nest locations are being geo-tagged, and officials said that additional shelters and more temporary watchers could help in vulnerable stretches.
Meanwhile, turtle mortality has also been tracked along the coast. Officials confirmed that nine turtle carcasses have been recorded in Nagapattinam district so far, while no carcasses have been reported in Mayiladuthurai. To ensure a safe nesting environment, the fisheries and forest departments have intensified awareness programmes across coastal villages, focusing on protecting nesting sites, reducing disturbances, and preserving the fragile coastal ecosystem critical to the Olive Ridley turtles.