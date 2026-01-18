Olive Ridley turtle nesting picks up pace in TN coastal delta; over 9,000 eggs collected so far

NAGAPATTINAM: Olive Ridley turtle nesting is beginning to pick up pace along the coastal delta, with 48 nestings recorded in Mayiladuthurai and 24 in Nagapattinam, bringing the total number of eggs collected to over 9,000 so far this season. The season had a slow start, particularly in Mayiladuthurai, where initial nesting activity was limited.

The first nesting in Nagapattinam was recorded on December 13, while Mayiladuthurai reported its first nesting later, on December 31, 2025. Forest department officials attributed the delayed nesting to rough sea conditions and waterlogged, tightened shores, which made it difficult for turtles to come ashore.

On the brighter side, Dr Arivu, a wildlife biologist from the Point Calimere Wildlife Sanctuary, said, "With sea conditions gradually improving, more turtles are expected to arrive, especially during February, which will be a peak period."

In Mayiladuthurai, a total of 5,750 eggs from 48 nests have been secured so far. In Nagapattinam, nesting activity began earlier but has remained moderate. As of Thursday, 24 nestings have been recorded, with 3,574 eggs being collected. "Continuous rainfall after Thursday has affected monitoring efforts, with no significant increase in nesting observed during that period," said Arivu.