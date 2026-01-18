Post poaching cases, Tiruchy forest department steps up night patrolling, surveillance at check-posts

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy forest department has stepped up measures to curb crimes against wildlife following a recent rise in incidents of poaching wild animals, including spotted deer, across the district. The department has intensified night patrolling along reserve forest stretches and enhanced surveillance at check-posts to prevent wildlife offences.
"The forest department has taken several steps to curb such incidents. Patrolling has been intensified, night patrols have been strengthened, and district check-posts are being closely monitored to prevent wildlife crimes. A Voluntary Arms Surrender Drive will also be launched from next week to create public awareness and prevent wildlife offences. Any wildlife offence will be dealt with strictly as per law," District Forest Officer (DFO) G Krithiga told TNIE.
During routine patrolling on the Vazhaiyur-Perakambi Road under the Ethumalai police beat, Siruganur police intercepted a car on December 28, 2025, and found the carcasses of three spotted deer in the boot. Three firearms and a cartridge containing 35 bullets were also seized. However, four persons abandoned the vehicle and fled before the police could apprehend them. The vehicle, firearms and carcasses were handed over to the forest department, but there has been no breakthrough in the case so far. Similarly, a police patrol team from Valanadu near Manapparai found a car between Kaikatti and Palaviduthi on the morning of January 12.
The team recovered carcasses of four peahens and a peachick, along with a single-barrel country-made gun, a spare barrel, spotlights and torchlights. The police apprehended five persons from Pudukkottai district in the case and handed them over to forest officials.
Meanwhile, wildlife activists have alleged that despite repeated incidents of poaching of wild animals, including spotted deer and peafowl, near reserve forest ranges in Tiruchy district, forest officials are yet to dismantle the organised networks behind the crimes.
Advocate SR Kishor Kumar, South District Secretary of Makkal Needhi Maiam and a wildlife activist, alleged that the forest department has been lethargic in handling poaching cases and has failed to intensify surveillance and take stringent measures to safeguard wildlife and the national bird.
"It is unacceptable that the national bird, the peafowl, is being hunted for its meat. Peafowl poaching continues unabated in Tiruchy district. In the recent incident near Valanadu, the suspect came by car from Pudukkottai. Similarly, those who came to poach deer at Siruganur had also arrived by car. The background and network of those involved in these continuing crimes should be thoroughly investigated by a special intelligence wing to identify the real culprits," Kishor added.
Meanwhile, the forest department has further intensified its measures. DFO Krithiga said that investigations were under way in the spotted deer poaching case and that a few suspects were likely to be apprehended shortly. She added that the Valanadu incident occurred on patta land, about two kilometres away from the reserve forest.