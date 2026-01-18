Post poaching cases, Tiruchy forest department steps up night patrolling, surveillance at check-posts

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy forest department has stepped up measures to curb crimes against wildlife following a recent rise in incidents of poaching wild animals, including spotted deer, across the district. The department has intensified night patrolling along reserve forest stretches and enhanced surveillance at check-posts to prevent wildlife offences.

"The forest department has taken several steps to curb such incidents. Patrolling has been intensified, night patrols have been strengthened, and district check-posts are being closely monitored to prevent wildlife crimes. A Voluntary Arms Surrender Drive will also be launched from next week to create public awareness and prevent wildlife offences. Any wildlife offence will be dealt with strictly as per law," District Forest Officer (DFO) G Krithiga told TNIE.

During routine patrolling on the Vazhaiyur-Perakambi Road under the Ethumalai police beat, Siruganur police intercepted a car on December 28, 2025, and found the carcasses of three spotted deer in the boot. Three firearms and a cartridge containing 35 bullets were also seized. However, four persons abandoned the vehicle and fled before the police could apprehend them. The vehicle, firearms and carcasses were handed over to the forest department, but there has been no breakthrough in the case so far. Similarly, a police patrol team from Valanadu near Manapparai found a car between Kaikatti and Palaviduthi on the morning of January 12.