Spectator dies after being hit by bull during Jallikattu at Palamedu

MADURAI: A 68-year-old man died after he was hit by a bull during the Palamedu Jallikattu on Saturday night.

The deceased, V Selvaraj from Mela Anuppanadi near Madurai, went to watch Jallikattu in Palamedu on Friday.

While walking near the collection point at the end of the Jallikattu arena, he was hit by a bull, resulting in a fall that left him unconscious.

He was taken to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Palamedu, where no external injuries were detected. Subsequently, he was transferred to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai around 1:35 p.m.

During treatment, doctors discovered internal hemorrhaging in his head. Despite medical efforts, he passed away on Saturday night.