10 months on, no takers for Salem’s silver anklet units

SALEM: The Silver Anklet Factory Complex at Ariyagoundampatti in Salem, mooted as the long-awaited solution to the problems of the silver anklet manufacturing sector, remains completely vacant nearly 10 months after its virtual inauguration by Chief Minister MK Stalin. According to manufacturers, high unit costs, soaring silver prices and design-related shortcomings are the key reasons for the unoccupancy.

The three-storeyed complex, spread over 1.2 acres and developed by the Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) at a cost of Rs 25.29 crore, comprises 102 units, with 34 units on each floor. SIDCO has fixed the unit cost at Rs 4,200 per sq ft, with unit sizes ranging from 613 sq ft to 1,034 sq ft, translating to prices of approximately Rs 25.7 lakh to Rs 43.4 lakh per unit. The project was announced by the state government in 2022 and inaugurated in March 2025.

Anklet manufacturers reel under rising material costs

However, only 18 applications have been received till date, with 20 units allotted on paper and the remaining 82 units unoccupied.

Manufacturers attribute the lack of occupancy not only to pricing but also to the design of the facility. The engineering wing did not adequately consult anklet manufacturers during the planning stage. Given that silver anklet production involves multiple specialised processes, including melting, moulding and polishing, the absence of customised layouts and trade-specific infrastructure has made the units unattractive for actual manufacturing use, they alleged.

C Sri Anandarajan, president of the Salem Kolusu Manufacturers Kaivinai Sangam, said, “The high unit cost has defeated the very purpose of bringing scattered small manufacturing units under one roof.” He added that the association had sought a reduction in prices along with government subsidies, especially since the industry is facing an unprecedented slowdown.