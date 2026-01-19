40 idols found in Cooum in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: Around 40 stone statues were found under a bridge across the Cooum river at Kadambur taluk in Tiruvallur on Sunday after the water level in the river receded. According to revenue officials, the statues appeared to be several centuries old. The collection includes idols of Kalabhairava, Murugan, and Thirumal.

Officials said villagers of Pinjivakkam noticed the statues on the riverbed on Sunday morning and alerted the Mappedu police. Police and revenue officials visited the spot and recovered about 40 stone statues beneath the old bridge. “When the statues were found, they appeared to be made of stone and looked old. The police are conducting a preliminary inquiry into their origin, and the statues have been kept safely in our custody,” said Ravichandran, revenue divisional officer, Tiruvallur.