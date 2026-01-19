Ambulances stuck in Tirunelveli as road users ignore rules

TIRUNELVELI: Vehicles, particularly ambulances travelling from Tenkasi and the Mukkudal region of Tirunelveli, are getting stuck on one-way roads in the Town area of Tirunelveli city due to poor traffic management, widespread violations of rules by road users, including police personnel.

Ambulance drivers said they were unable to transport patients on time to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) as their movement is frequently blocked by autos, cars, and two-wheelers violating one-way regulations. They also pointed to the lack of traffic police personnel along the 1.8-km stretch from Town arch to Valukkodai stop.

“We usually take around 20 minutes to reach the entrance of city from the faraway Mukkudal or Alangulam regions. After that, we struggle in traffic for nearly 25 minutes at the city to reach the hospital. Vehicles violating the one-way rule block ambulances at Valukkodai, Thondar Sannithi and West Car Street junctions. Even police personnel in two-wheelers and four-wheelers violate the one-way rule and come from the opposite side,” the drivers alleged.