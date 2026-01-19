Clampdown on illegal racing: AI cameras to be fixed on GD Naidu Flyover soon

COIMBATORE: In a move aimed at curbing illegal racing and improving road safety, AI-enabled surveillance cameras are to be set up along the GD Naidu Flyover.
The special projects wing of the State Highways Department (SHD) in the Coimbatore division has begun preparatory works to install around 45 AI-enabled surveillance cameras along the flyover, including its entry and exit ramps.
The cameras will cover nearly a 10-kilometre stretch of the busy flyover, which has frequently witnessed traffic violations and instances of rash driving, especially during late-night hours. According to officials, the project is part of a larger effort to use technology to enforce traffic rules more effectively and reduce accidents.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the special projects wing said that the tender for the project has already been awarded to a private firm. "As part of the project, around 45 AI-enabled cameras and 18 LED display boards will be installed on the flyover. The LED boards will display real-time details of violations committed by motorists," the official said.
The violations that will be monitored include overspeeding, riding without helmets, not wearing seatbelts, triple riding, overloading and other traffic offences. The official added that the system would function in an automated manner once fully operational.
"These cameras will be integrated with the Regional Transport Office's Vahan software system and also linked to the police control room. Based on the violations detected, fines will be imposed automatically and challans will be sent directly to the violators' registered mobile numbers," the official explained.
The contractor has already been provided with a list of identified locations for camera installation. Poles for mounting the cameras have been erected at several points along the flyover, and the installation of cameras is expected to begin within a week.
Officials believe the initiative will act as a strong deterrent against reckless driving and help ensure safer travel on one of the city's key elevated corridors.