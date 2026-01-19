Clampdown on illegal racing: AI cameras to be fixed on GD Naidu Flyover soon

COIMBATORE: In a move aimed at curbing illegal racing and improving road safety, AI-enabled surveillance cameras are to be set up along the GD Naidu Flyover.

The special projects wing of the State Highways Department (SHD) in the Coimbatore division has begun preparatory works to install around 45 AI-enabled surveillance cameras along the flyover, including its entry and exit ramps.

The cameras will cover nearly a 10-kilometre stretch of the busy flyover, which has frequently witnessed traffic violations and instances of rash driving, especially during late-night hours. According to officials, the project is part of a larger effort to use technology to enforce traffic rules more effectively and reduce accidents.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the special projects wing said that the tender for the project has already been awarded to a private firm. "As part of the project, around 45 AI-enabled cameras and 18 LED display boards will be installed on the flyover. The LED boards will display real-time details of violations committed by motorists," the official said.