DMK MP takes exception to centre rejecting Hosur airport

CHENNAI: Expressing serious concern about the union government yet again rejecting the Tamil Nadu government’s proposal to establish an airport in Hosur, DMK MP P Wilson on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider this decision immediately.

“Hosur deserves its airport. Don’t discriminate against Tamil Nadu,” Wilson said in a post on X.

The DMK MP said the rejection – on the grounds of the restriction on building a new airport within 150 km of an existing airport (Bengaluru Airport) – is not based on any genuine reason.

“Noida International Airport is being developed barely 90 km from Delhi’s IGI Airport. London operates efficiently with six airports: Heathrow, City, Gatwick, Luton, Stansted and Southend. New York thrives with JFK, Newark and LaGuardia. Globally, multiple airports around major cities are seen as essential infrastructure, not a threat,” Wilson pointed out.

Stating that denying Hosur an airport is not about policy consistency, he said it reflects prejudice and an imbalance in development priorities. “Tamil Nadu is consistently neglected in the aviation sector,” he said in the post.