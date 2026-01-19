Off the cuff | Lilliput, Pendant: Roll call of bull names draws loudest chuckles

Shawl manifesto

The AIADMK’s consultative meeting for the Vellore region in early January was meant to gather inputs for the party’s election manifesto. Representatives from farmers’ groups, merchant unions, transport associations, educational institutions and disabled communities across four north TN districts turned up in good numbers. What they did not get was time. The few lucky ones who managed to reach the microphone were repeatedly reminded that they had only a few seconds left. Others were gently advised to submit their concerns in writing later. On the dais, nearly 20 leaders, including former ministers, ensured the pace never slowed. At one end someone spoke, at the other someone was felicitated with a shawl. Other than the farmers and merchant unions, many representatives hardly got hold of the mike. For the confused audience, the event turned out to be a merry-go-round of shawls.

- Nimisha S Pradeep

Hard nut to crack

In Tiruchy, the food safety department’s most visible intervention in recent months has been a Diwali reminder to sweet makers. What is missing, however, is what usually follows — routine press releases detailing raids, violations detected and action taken. Ask officials about inspections and the response is carefully plated: no data, commissioner’s instructions. Calls to the official CUG number rarely go through. Even follow-up calls in a case where over 50 students took ill due to food poisoning have drawn no response. In the absence of regular updates, the public is left to wonder: ­Are unsafe practices being cracked down on, or merely left to simmer out of sight?

- Pearson Lenekar SR

Compiled by Adarsh TR