Off the cuff | Lilliput, Pendant: Roll call of bull names draws loudest chuckles

Transfers not so orderly
The Tamil Nadu Police Training Academy Headquarters DGP’s directive to transfer officers who have spent over seven years in the same posting appears to have run into an unusual roadblock. The exercise, sources say, has been quietly “put on hold” following pressure from a senior lady IPS officer at the academy. Those in the know insist the problem is not administrative but domestic. If the transfer list is implemented, 10 police personnel currently attached to the officer’s residence as orderly and personal staff would also have to be shifted, unsettling a long-standing arrangement. For now, the order remains neatly on file, while the idea of rotation continues to wait its turn.
-Rajalakshmi Sampath
What’s in a name?
Jallikattu at Palamedu in Madurai threw up its usual share of adrenaline, but it was the roll call of bull names that drew the loudest chuckles this year. As bulls charged out of the vadivasal on January 16, the announcer rattled off names like Lilliput, Taurus, Cirius and Seepan. Then came the moment of pause. “The name of the bull is Pendant? What kind of name is that?” the host exclaimed, drawing laughter from the dais. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister P Moorthy and actor Soori, among the chief guests, were visibly amused.
-Saravanan MP
Shawl manifesto
The AIADMK’s consultative meeting for the Vellore region in early January was meant to gather inputs for the party’s election manifesto. Representatives from farmers’ groups, merchant unions, transport associations, educational institutions and disabled communities across four north TN districts turned up in good numbers. What they did not get was time. The few lucky ones who managed to reach the microphone were repeatedly reminded that they had only a few seconds left. Others were gently advised to submit their concerns in writing later. On the dais, nearly 20 leaders, including former ministers, ensured the pace never slowed. At one end someone spoke, at the other someone was felicitated with a shawl. Other than the farmers and merchant unions, many representatives hardly got hold of the mike. For the confused audience, the event turned out to be a merry-go-round of shawls.
- Nimisha S Pradeep
Hard nut to crack
In Tiruchy, the food safety department’s most visible intervention in recent months has been a Diwali reminder to sweet makers. What is missing, however, is what usually follows — routine press releases detailing raids, violations detected and action taken. Ask officials about inspections and the response is carefully plated: no data, commissioner’s instructions. Calls to the official CUG number rarely go through. Even follow-up calls in a case where over 50 students took ill due to food poisoning have drawn no response. In the absence of regular updates, the public is left to wonder: Are unsafe practices being cracked down on, or merely left to simmer out of sight?
- Pearson Lenekar SR
Compiled by Adarsh TR