One dead, six injured in Kallakurichi cylinder explosion during Pongal festival

KALLAKURICHI: A woman was killed and more than 10 others sustained serious injuries in a gas cylinder explosion at Manalurpettai in Kallakurichi on Monday evening, where hundreds had gathered to celebrate the aathu thiruvizha on Kaanum Pongal day.
Those injured have been admitted to Tiruvannamalai Government Hospital, including two children who lost both their legs. Six more people have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, official sources said.
According to sources, the incident occurred around 7 pm when a gas cylinder used for filling large balloons exploded near the festival venue. The festival, a grand annual tradition, witnessed a large public turnout. It had just concluded and people were returning to their homes when the accident took place.
Sources further said that the explosion caused panic in the area, with several people suffering burn injuries and impact wounds.
The condition of some of the injured is said to be critical, according to official sources. A 50-year-old woman, Kala, lost both her legs and allegedly succumbed to her injuries on the spot.
A 30-year-old onlooker, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE that the incident was unexpected and that it all happened within a few seconds.
“The cylinder was small and those who were standing in close proximity to it were affected. Other than that, people who were even a few steps away managed to escape unhurt.”
Police and rescue personnel rushed to the spot immediately, while the injured were shifted to nearby Government hospitals with the help of emergency services and local residents. Police have secured the accident site and initiated relief and safety measures.
Preliminary inquiries suggest that the blast occurred while gas was being filled into the balloons which were used by children to play. The gas in the cylinder, according to official sources, was helium. Although helium is not considered flammable, the cylinder could have exploded due to excess pressure, sources said.
A case has been registered in connection with the incident, and an investigation is under way to ascertain the cause of the explosion. Officials said further details would emerge after a detailed probe.