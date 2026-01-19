One dead, six injured in Kallakurichi cylinder explosion during Pongal festival

KALLAKURICHI: A woman was killed and more than 10 others sustained serious injuries in a gas cylinder explosion at Manalurpettai in Kallakurichi on Monday evening, where hundreds had gathered to celebrate the aathu thiruvizha on Kaanum Pongal day.

Those injured have been admitted to Tiruvannamalai Government Hospital, including two children who lost both their legs. Six more people have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, official sources said.

According to sources, the incident occurred around 7 pm when a gas cylinder used for filling large balloons exploded near the festival venue. The festival, a grand annual tradition, witnessed a large public turnout. It had just concluded and people were returning to their homes when the accident took place.

Sources further said that the explosion caused panic in the area, with several people suffering burn injuries and impact wounds.

The condition of some of the injured is said to be critical, according to official sources. A 50-year-old woman, Kala, lost both her legs and allegedly succumbed to her injuries on the spot.