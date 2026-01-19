Op DragNet: Over 1,000 suspects held across south TN

MADURAI: Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Vijayendra Bidari on Sunday said over 1,000 suspects were arrested against whom Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) were pending for long between January 9 and 16 through Operation DragNet that was conducted across the zone. This includes 598 suspects who were traced and arrested and 510 who turned themselves in in courts.

According to Bidari, the operation was supervised by senior officers, with specialised teams at police stations prioritising long-outstanding warrants, particularly those pertaining to grave offences. Police teams employed scientific investigation techniques and detailed analysis of digital footprints for tracking and tracing the suspects.

Simultaneous inter-district coordinated efforts and real time information sharing was a critical factor in successfully tracking and apprehending many accused. The special drive was preceded by detailed preparation, including cross-checking of pending Non-Bailable Warrants with court records and police station registers to ensure accuracy and legal compliance. Police teams gathered updated information on the present of the accused through local enquiries. “Similar drives shall be undertaken at regular intervals for efficacious implementation of judicial processes”, he said.