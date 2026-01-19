Over 100 timely alerts from new hi-tech centre in Nilgiris help save humans from wild elephant

NILGIRIS: Technology is helping to mitigate human-elephant conflict in the Gudalur forest division.

Since its opening on December 20, the AI-powered command and control centre at Genepool Garden in the Nadugani forest range has received 109 alerts on movements of wild elephants. With the timely alerts these animals were driven back inside the forest by the staff.

The centre was constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore under the modernisation of the Tamil Nadu Forest Force scheme. The facility relies on 34 AI-enabled cameras and 12 highly advanced AI-based monitoring systems at 46 locations in the human-wildlife conflict locations of the division

Though officially launched on December 20, the centre had started working with AI-powered cameras sending alerts since November. It received 28 alerts in November and 53 in December. In the New Year the centre has received 28 alerts till January 18.

The centre has been of great benefit to the local people as they are getting prior alerts about the elephant movement and thus helping them stay back inside the house or workplace instead of approaching the places where the elephants are.