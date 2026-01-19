Over 29 lakh tourists took a walk on Kanniyakumari glass bridge in 2025

KANNIYAKUMARI: One year since its inception, the iconic Kanniyakumari glass bridge connecting the Tiruvalluvar statue and the Vivekananda rock memorial has been visited by more than 29 lakh tourists by ferrying in boats operated by Poompuhar Shipping Corporation’s Kanniyakumari ferry service.

The 77-metre-long and 10-metre-wide glass bridge in Kanniyakumari is the first glass bridge installed over the sea in the country. Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the fibreglass bridge on the silver jubilee of the Tiruvalluvar statue on December 30, 2024. Poompuhar Shipping Corporation sources said that 27,33,290 tourists had used the Kanniyakumari Ferry service boats during 2025 after the construction of the Glass Bridge, while before its construction, only 20,13,211 tourists used the ferry service in 2024.

The officials added that 62,871 tourists visited the Glass Bridge in the last four days during Pongal. The boats started operating from 6 am during the festival. Poompuhar Shipping Corporation’s Kanniyakumari Ferry Service operates 5 boats-Vivekananda, Potigai, Guhan, Thiruvalluvar- with each having around 150 seating capacity, and Thamirabarani having 175 seats from 8 am to 4 pm. The tourists are from across the country. Foreign tourists also visit the Glass Bridge in large numbers. More than 2 lakh tourists have visited the Glass Bridge since the year 2026.

District Collector R Alagumeena said the officials worked round the clock to facilitate the ferry services during Pongal season. She added that red mats had been placed using the collector funds.